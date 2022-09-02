iHeartRadio

Brantford man arrested after allegedly assaulting someone with hatchet

(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)

Brantford police have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly assaulted another man with a hatchet.

Police said on Thursday at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to an assault-related call on Dunsdon Street.

Police said the victim, a 35-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

The 34-year-old man was in violation of a valid release order and valid probation order, police said.

As a result, he’s been charged with the following:

  • • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
  • • Assault with a Weapon
  • • Failure to Comply with Judicial Release Order
  • • Breach of Probation Order