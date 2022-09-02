Brantford man arrested after allegedly assaulting someone with hatchet

Brantford police have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly assaulted another man with a hatchet.

Police said on Thursday at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to an assault-related call on Dunsdon Street.

Police said the victim, a 35-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.

The 34-year-old man was in violation of a valid release order and valid probation order, police said.

As a result, he’s been charged with the following: