Brantford man arrested after allegedly assaulting someone with hatchet
Brantford police have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly assaulted another man with a hatchet.
Police said on Thursday at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to an assault-related call on Dunsdon Street.
Police said the victim, a 35-year-old man, sustained minor injuries.
The 34-year-old man was in violation of a valid release order and valid probation order, police said.
As a result, he’s been charged with the following:
- • Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- • Assault with a Weapon
- • Failure to Comply with Judicial Release Order
- • Breach of Probation Order