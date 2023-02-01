Brantford man charged after police seized numerous firearms

A Brantford man is facing charges after police say they seized numerous firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from a residence in Brantford.

According to a news release, the Brantford Police Tactical Unit assisted the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Weapons Enforcement Unit (PWEU) and Brant/Oxford OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) in executing a search warrant on Nelson Street on Jan. 27.

The release said officers seized a semi-automatic handgun and silencer, two revolvers, 27 rifles, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and multiple ammunition magazines.

The investigation began after the Canada Border Services Agency identified a package with what they believed were suspicious indicators, addressed to the Nelson Street address.

Slawomir Belina, 48, from Brantford has been charged under the Criminal Code with several offences including three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Brantford court in March.