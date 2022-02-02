Brantford man charged after returning vehicle with full tank of gas and wrong licence plate
Guelph police have charged a Brantford man who allegedly put $100 worth of gas into a stolen car.
In a news release, police said a woman called around 8:35 a.m. Monday to report “an acquaintance had taken her car overnight while the two were staying in Guelph.”
The woman told police the car came back with a full tank of gas and the wrong licence plates.
Officers went to an address on Gordon Street near Harvard Road and found the suspect. He was arrested after a short foot pursuit.
Further investigation found the licence plates were from a vehicle reported stolen from Woodstock. That vehicle was involved in a drive-off at a gas station in the south end of Guelph on Monday morning.
A 30-year-old Brantford man was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property, taking a vehicle without consent, driving while prohibited and breaching probation.
He’s scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
