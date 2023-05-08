Brantford man facing 52 mischief charges in connection to graffiti: BPS

A 38-year-old man from Brantford is facing dozens of charges after 52 different addresses were damaged by spray paint, according to Brantford police.

On Monday, police said 90 locations were spray painted.

Photos provided by Brantford police appear to show a similar graffiti tag on brick walls of the letters “SDK.”

The man is facing 52 charges of mischief under $5,000, police said.

Police said the man was arrested on April 25 at a Colborne Street East location.