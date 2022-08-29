Brantford man facing numerous charges after armed robbery in Kitchener
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Waterloo regional police said a 47-year-old Brantford man is facing numerous charges after police responded to an in-progress robbery in Kitchener.
Police said on Sunday, around 9:15 p.m., police responded to reports of a robbery in progress at a financial institution in the area of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue.
The man confronted employees while brandishing a firearm and then fled the area.
Police searched the area and located the man a short distance away.
The Brantford man was charged with the following:
- Robbery with a firearm
- Point firearm
- Disguise with intent
- Forcible confinement
- Breach of release order
-
Calgary parents, students prepare for back to schoolIf you ask Torin, who was begrudgingly tagging along for back-to-school shopping on Monday, how he feels about heading into a classroom in just a few days, his answer is short.
-
Father of 10-year-old killed in Lethbridge crosswalk testifiesThe father of 10-year-old Charles McIntyre took the stand in a Lethbridge courtroom on Monday, on the first day of the careless driving trial in the death of his son.
-
Council votes to support Edmonton Ski Club lodge modernization projectThe Edmonton Ski Club's old lodge in Gallagher Park will be demolished using city funds.
-
'I have similar concerns': Local politicians react to Chrystia Freeland viral videoFrustrated at the way Chrystia Freeland was treated in a recent viral video, Elgin-Middlesex London MP Karen Vecchio immediately sent a text to the deputy prime minister to apologize for what happened to her. It is instances like this which can deter women from wanting to enter politics.
-
Calgary's City-Wide Food Drive is backThe Calgary Food Bank will run its 17th annual City-Wide Food Drive on Sept. 17.
-
Edmonton to hire expert, create 'action plan' to combat anti-Black racismAn anti-racism expert will be hired to help make Edmonton a safer and more welcoming place for Black people.
-
SIRT investigating after man shot and killed by Halifax police Saturday nightAn investigation is underway into the weekend killing of a 59-year-old man who was shot by police during an incident in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
Winnipeg seniors concerned over new development and drive-thru slated for River Park SouthRiver Park South residents are voicing concerns about a potential development they say would affect many seniors that live along it.
-
Tragedy averted near Bracebridge after toddler nearly drowns, saved by passerbyA 'Good Samaritan' who knew CPR saved the life of a two-year-old child who was found unresponsive in Georgian Bay Township on Aug. 23.