Brantford man facing several child pornography related charges

A 26-year-old from Brantford is facing several charges, including three counts of luring a person and possession of child pornography.

On Tuesday, Brantford police said the man was arrested following an investigation launched in January of this year.

The Brantford man has been charged with the following:

Luring a Person – three counts

Making Child Pornography

Possession of Child Pornography

Access Child Pornography

Sexual Assault

Sexual Interference

Invitation to Sexual Touching

Police said additional details cannot be released due to a publication ban.

Brantford Police Service said it believes there may be more victims involved in this investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Detective Christine McCallum of the Brantford Police Service Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Section at 519-756-0113.