Brantford man heading to national amateur long drive competition

A Brantford man is set to head to Leduc County, Alberta this weekend to compete in the Canadian Amateur Long Drive Championships.

Marty Chapple started competing in long-drive golf contests when he was younger, but life got in the way and he took a 20-year hiatus from the sport. But last year, his wife convinced him to get back into it.

Chapple quickly excelled and won the national title in the men’s amateur 55-plus age group with a drive of 335 yards.

“The longest drive was back when I was 39, I went 342 as a 39-year-old, but last year as a 59-year-old, I went 335. I hope to build on that this year, but we'll just have to wait and see,” Chapple said.

In long drive competitions, athletes have six attempts to hit a golf ball as far as possible but must keep the ball within the boundaries of a 40-yard wide field.

“A lot of people think you can't really do it, and you have to be humble. You have to be humble with whatever you do. Walter Gretzky once said to me, ‘You can be the best you can be. But be humble,’” Chapple said.

After winning a national title last year, Chapple was humbled a bit later, when he finished middle of the pack at the world championships.

“Everybody thinks they’re a big fish in their hometown until you get in the pond and then you're not really that big. So I learned from that,” Chapple said.

Chapple is now entering the 60-plus age group and hopes to win another amateur national championship this weekend.

“I started last year as a 59-year-old, and this year I turned 60. So I'm the young gun in the 60 to 65 group,” Chapple said.

Despite getting older, Chapple has only started taking the sport even more seriously.

He’s aiming to win a world championship this time around, and has picked up a coach to help him do it. Chapple started working with Kelly Rudney, a professional long-drive competitor that lives in Kitchener.

“Been working with Kelly all year, losing weight, getting stronger, hitting the ball better,” Chapple said.

The two try to meet at Jim’s Driving Range in Kitchener whenever possible, to work on techniques and discuss nutrition goals.

“We're just smoothing out his swing, working on swing plane transferring weight,” Rudney said.

Rudney carries an impressive resume. She started as an amateur in 2019, then won the 2021 World Amateurs and became a professional.

“I won worlds, so the next progression is to turn pro,” Rudney said.

Rudney won the 35-plus and 45-plus women’s age groups at the world championships last year and finished in the top four in the open age group. She is now ranked fourth in the world amongst professional women.

“I beat one of my all-time long drives to win the belt in Florida, so I’m very happy,” Rudney said.

Chapple and Rudney say people are often surprised by how far they can hit. Rudney’s furthest drive in competition has reached 367 yards.

“All my friends used to tell me I hit the ball far, and I just wasn't sure if I hit it far or they didn't hit it far enough,” Rudney said.

“I’m good off the tee, but after that, I'm not very good,” Chapple said.

Luckily for Chapple, a short game won’t be needed at the national competition this weekend, or at the world championships in South Carolina in October.

CHAPPLE’S OTHER GOLF SKILL

Chapple isn’t just a one-trick pony.

He is also a retired stilt walker and once hit a golf ball from up high using a custom club.

“So, I made a golf club that was 11 feet six inches. It took me two years to perfect it, and I hit 161 yards. And raised money for the hospice,” Chapple said.