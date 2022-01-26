Brantford man in police custody after weapons investigation

Two Brantford schools were placed on hold and secure Wednesday morning as police conducted a weapons investigation in the area of Sheridan Street and Rowan Street in Brantford.

In a media release, the Brantford Police Service said the hold and secure at Holy Cross and King George elementary schools was “precautionary” while members of the Emergency Response Team attended the area.

The suspect, a 23-year-old Brantford man, was located just after 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Colborne Street and Stanley Street and was taken into custody.

No word of any charges at the moment.

Police remain in the area to conduct the investigation, however there is no immediate risk to public safety, police said.