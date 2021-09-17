iHeartRadio

Brantford man killed in motorcycle crash

(Matt Harris / CTV Kitchener)

A 55-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle crashed into another vehicle around 4 p.m. Thursday in Brantford.

Police say the crash occurred in the area of Henry Street and Rawdon Street.

The man was taken to hospital before succumbing to his injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dashboard camera footage is ask to contact police.

