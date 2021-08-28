Brantford man walking 100 km to support charity in memory of mother

A Brantford man is walking 100 kilometres to raise money for the Alzheimer Society of Brant, Haldimand, Hamilton and Halton in memory of his mother who who passed away at the age of 59 in November.

Channing McClelland came up with the idea after combining the numbers in his mothers birthday.

“My mom's 60th birthday is on August 31. So, eight plus 31 plus 61 equals 100," he said. "That's how I came up with a 100 Kilometre walk.”

McClelland began his journey Friday night, walking about 50 kilometres in the darkness along Highway 24 from Port Dover to Brantford.

Once he arrived in Brantford in the morning light, he made his way to Kiwanis Field behind Pauline Johnson Collegiate to finish the rest of his trek.

“It’s not bad until you sit,” McClelland said.

A gofundme page linked to the event had already raised over $6,000 by Saturday, blowing past the goal of only $1,000.

“I didn't expect to get as many donations as we did,” McClelland said.

He wasn’t alone in his efforts though, as his family and friends joined him on his walk on Saturday.

“I feel really good about doing this, because I just remember her more,” Katy McClelland, Channing’s daughter said.

“It just helps everyone really, and helps your memory,” Gavin McClelland, Channing’s son said.

“If I can get help for one or two families, that would be great,” Chuck McClelland, Channing’s father said.

Channing’s father Chuck coloured his beard purple to raise awareness about dementia. He’s been growing the beard itself for four years, but plans to shave it on Diane’s birthday.

“I said if we raise over, I think it was $5,000, I'll shave my beard. Then people from the ball community just threw it in there just to get over $5,000 so they can shave it,” Chuck said. “People are getting it (Alzheimer’s) at a lot younger age. My wife got it when she was 52. So, she passed away pretty young.”

Chuck said Diane was a staple in the local Slo-Pitch community, and was known to sit through all kinds of weather just to support her loved ones.

Channing plans to do something similar around Diane’s birthday each year and is now training to enter a marathon.

Channing quit his job in the last two and a half years of Diane’s life to help take care of her. He hopes his latest efforts can help out families going through what he did.