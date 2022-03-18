Brantford man wanted for stabbing, assault and robbery

Brantford police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Isiah Dustin Smoke, 36, from Brantford.

Smoke is alleged to have been involved in a March 14 stabbing and a March 16 robbery and assault, both in the area of Nelson Street and Market Street.

The March 14 incident, which occurred around 9 a.m. saw a 42-year-old man transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On March 16, Smoke is alleged to have robbed and assaulted a 26-year-old woman with a crowbar. She was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Smoke is considered armed and dangerous, Brantford police said in a media release. If seen, he should not be approached.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.