Brantford murder suspects arrested

Rorey Hill and Jessica Poreba, who were wanted in the death of a 68-year-old man in Brantford, have been arrested.

The Brantford Police Service issued a media release Thursday night saying the two were taken into custody but shared no other details other than the arrests were made "without incident."

The victim was found dead at a Colborne Street home on July 22.

On July 25, police issued an arrest warrent for the two.

A few days later, police issued arrest warrants for Hill, 38, and Poreba, 41, saying both were wanted for first-degree murder.

Police say their investigation is ongoing, and additional details, including the identity of the 68-year-old man and his manner of death, "will not be released at this time."

Investigators previously stated that Hill and Poreba knew the victim.