Brantford, Ont. man has a bone to pick with the city after he claims he was forced to remove Halloween décor

A Brantford, Ont. family is ending a decade-long tradition after someone complained to the city about how they were storing their Halloween decorations.

Matt Killam said decking out his home has always been a family affair at the Killam household. They used homemade decorations and even built a blacklight maze through their garage and into the backyard.

“I do it because I’m a kid at heart,” said Killam, who said he puts up Halloween decor in the hopes of bringing the community together. “I love Halloween and I want my kids to enjoy it and I’ve always noticed it was a tradition that was dying off.”

This year, Killam said someone complained about how his decorations were being stored in the yard.

“I received a letter in the mail stating that I had to get these pallets and a bunch of structures,” he told CTV News.

He said he had to pay a fee and tried contacting the city but did not hear back. Instead, he claimed he got another letter from the city saying staff would take it into their own hands if he did not remove the items.

“They would send in a crew to clean it up and bill me for it and it was something I really couldn’t afford to take on,” he said.

The City of Brantford sent a statement to CTV News. A spokesperson for the city said staff made several follow up attempts to connect with the owner in-person and by telephone.

“An order was issued on April 8 requiring the violation to be corrected within seven days. The order includes a $150 administrative fee,” the statement said. "At no time did staff issue a fine or indicate the property owner could not have a Halloween display; however items not on display cannot be stored in such a way that violates the lot maintenance and waste bylaw."

Killam said he’s upset and that the complaint “ruined Halloween” for everyone who loved the display.

“Everyone comes from everywhere to enjoy it and it was literally one person that made a complaint that took it away from everyone,” he said. “I think it is very sad. It's very heartbreaking. I put a lot of effort into it.”

The Killams’ display is not gone for good. They will be setting up part of it at Brantwood Farms Haunted Hay Ride and Barn.

“I’m going to miss it but at least we got Brantford Farms,” said Killam’s eight-year-old son.