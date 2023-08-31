Brantford playground reopens after ‘rubberized’ substance removed
The City of Brantford is looking for anyone who may have information after Silverbridge Park in Brantford was vandalized.
According to the city, staff received a report indicating that a substance had been poured over the playground equipment.
“Upon learning of the incident, city parks and recreation staff conducted an assessment of the playground where it was observed that a silicone-based product had been poured over the playground structures,” the city said in a news release.
The city said the substance slowly rubberized, which added a complexity to the removal process.
“City staff have worked diligently to remove the silicone-based substance from the playground equipment, and it is now reopen for use,” the city said.
The city is asking anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or possess any information related to this incident to come forward.
“Your assistance could greatly aid our efforts to resolve this matter swiftly and hold those responsible accountable,” the city said.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.
-
COVID-19 is still circulating in Ottawa, top doctor warnsOttawa's top doctor is reminding residents that COVID-19 is still present in the community ahead of back-to-school and work, and is urging people to stay home when sick and consider wearing a mask to help reduce the spread this fall.
-
Sudbury hosts 14th annual Ribfest this weekendAn annual Labour Day weekend tradition kicked-off Friday in Greater Sudbury with the 14th edition of Ribfest.
-
Downtown Timmins welcomes opening of African Foods MarketDowntown Timmins laid out the welcome mat to the owner of the first African foods store on Third Avenue Friday.
-
Four-year-old struck by vehicle in northeast CalgaryA toddler was struck by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Friday night.
-
More than 3,600 N.W.T. residents have registered in Calgary; city continues to provide supportThe City of Calgary says Northwest Territories evacuees continue to arrive in our city.
-
Hockey season is upon us, Soo Greyhounds finish their training campSoo Greyhounds players gathered for the final day of camp Friday, ahead of the annual Red & White Luke Williams Memorial Game.
-
Grande Prairie man dies following mid-August assaultA Grande Prairie man is dead almost three weeks after he was assaulted with a weapon, RCMP say.
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo LakeA teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.
-
Richmond crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injuredA motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital with "significant injuries" after a crash in Richmond Friday afternoon, according to police.