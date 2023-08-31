Brantford playground reopens after ‘rubberized’ substance removed

The City of Brantford is looking for anyone who may have information after Silverbridge Park in Brantford was vandalized.

According to the city, staff received a report indicating that a substance had been poured over the playground equipment.

“Upon learning of the incident, city parks and recreation staff conducted an assessment of the playground where it was observed that a silicone-based product had been poured over the playground structures,” the city said in a news release.

The city said the substance slowly rubberized, which added a complexity to the removal process.

“City staff have worked diligently to remove the silicone-based substance from the playground equipment, and it is now reopen for use,” the city said.

The city is asking anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or possess any information related to this incident to come forward.

“Your assistance could greatly aid our efforts to resolve this matter swiftly and hold those responsible accountable,” the city said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.