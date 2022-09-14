iHeartRadio

Brantford police appealing for tips about serious pedestrian crash

A crash that left a pedestrian with serious injuries has Brantford police asking for the public’s help.

The collision happened near Dogford Park around 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with them.

Investigators are hoping to find anyone with information or footage of the crash.

