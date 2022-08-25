iHeartRadio

Brantford police arrest man; seize drugs, bulletproof vest and cash

Items seized by Brantford police TIGER unit on Aug. 23, 2022. (Source: Brantford Police Service)

A Toronto man is facing multiple charges after an investigation by the Brantford Police Service.

The Tactical Intelligence Generated Enforcement and Response Unit (T.I.G.E.R) located a man who they said was in breach of judicial conditions.

The TIGER Unit conducted a search warrant and found the following items:

  • Approximately 149.8 grams of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $29,960
  • Approximately 62.3 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $7,476
  • An expandable baton
  • Digital scales
  • Switch blade
  • Bullet proof vest
  • A quantity of Canadian currency

The combined total value of the seized drugs is $37,436.

Adam Derie, 27, of Toronto is charged with the following:

  •         Two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
  •         Unauthorized Possession of Weapon, contrary to the Criminal Code
  •         Failure to comply with judicial release order, contrary to the Criminal Code

Derie is being held for a bail hearing.

12