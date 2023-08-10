Brantford police arrest man, seize two guns

Police have arrested a 41-year-old man believed to be responsible for an armed robbery at a Brantford motel.

In a news release, Brantford police said officers were called to the motel on Colborne Street around 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly forced his way into one of the units and stole a small amount of money from the person inside before running away.

Police found and arrested him near Market Street South and Icomm Drive around 11:45 a.m.

Officers also searched the man’s vehicle and found two firearms.

The 41-year-old Brantford resident is now facing multiple charges including robbery with a firearm, intimidation and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.