Brantford police arrest man with loaded handgun, drugs
Brantford police have arrested a 25-year-old man after a concerned citizen reported an individual pointing a firearm at people.
On Aug. 9, at approximately 2 a.m., officers with the Brantford Police Service were dispatched after receiving a 911 call from a concerned citizen to advise a man in a vehicle had been observed pointing a firearm at people on Grand River Avenue.
Police said they located the man in a vehicle. Police said he was arrested without incident.
Police searched the man and found the following:
- A loaded 9mm handgun
- Ammunition
- Canadian currency
- Digital scale
- Fraudulent identification
- Approximately 125 grams of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $12,500
- Approximately 288 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $43,200
- Approximately 29.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $7,375
- Approximately 65 grams of an unknown white powder (unknown street value)
- 78 oxycodone pills, with an estimated street value of $1,560
The man has been charged with:
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Careless storage of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition
- Possess loaded firearm
- Unauthorized possession in motor vehicle
- Possession of an identity document, and
- Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the controlled drugs and substances act