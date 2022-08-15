iHeartRadio

Brantford police arrest man with loaded handgun, drugs

A Brantford police cruiser seen in this undated photo. (CTV)

Brantford police have arrested a 25-year-old man after a concerned citizen reported an individual pointing a firearm at people.

On Aug. 9, at approximately 2 a.m., officers with the Brantford Police Service were dispatched after receiving a 911 call from a concerned citizen to advise a man in a vehicle had been observed pointing a firearm at people on Grand River Avenue.

Police said they located the man in a vehicle. Police said he was arrested without incident.

Police searched the man and found the following:

  • A loaded 9mm handgun
  • Ammunition
  • Canadian currency
  • Digital scale
  • Fraudulent identification
  • Approximately 125 grams of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $12,500
  • Approximately 288 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $43,200
  • Approximately 29.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $7,375
  • Approximately 65 grams of an unknown white powder (unknown street value)
  • 78 oxycodone pills, with an estimated street value of $1,560

The man has been charged with:

  • Carrying a concealed weapon
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Careless storage of a firearm
  • Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
  • Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm/ammunition
  • Possess loaded firearm
  • Unauthorized possession in motor vehicle
  • Possession of an identity document, and
  • Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the controlled drugs and substances act
