Brantford police breach wrong door during search warrant

Brantford’s police chief has initiated an investigation after officers breached the ‘incorrect door’ during a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant.

According to the service, on Sept .8, members of the Tactical Intelligence Generated Enforcement and Response Unit executed one of three warrants at an incorrect address.

Police said a Chief’s Investigation is underway “to determine the circumstances surrounding this oversight and implement any policy improvements should they be required”.

“Transparency and accountability are core values of the Brantford Police Service and, as chief, I am conducting a chief’s investigation to determine how this type of error could have occurred and want to assure residents of Brantford that measures will be put in place to make sure this does not occur again. Above all else, the trust of our community is essential to the Brantford Police Service,” said Chief Rob Davis in a media release.

Officials say the Brantford Police Service acknowledges that the experience would have been unsettling for those impacted, and Victim Services of Brant has been engaged, to ensure those affected receive the assistance they require.

The release also noted that the Brantford Police Service “values open communication with the community and would like to assure residents that our members are actively committed to protecting the rights of all persons and strive to demonstrate the highest possible degree of personal and professional integrity in the performance of duties.”