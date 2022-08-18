Brantford police charge 20-year-old man with possession, making child pornography
The Brantford Police Services Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit charged a 20-year-old man from Brantford with multiple child pornography-related charges.
Police said the ICE unit received information that a social media account had uploaded a video containing child pornography. The social media account in question was linked to a registered address in the City of Brantford.
On January 31, 2022, police executed a search warrant at a Brantford residence where several electronic devices were seized.
During forensic examination of the devices, police identified files containing images and video which meet the definition of child pornography as defined by the Criminal Code, according to police.
The 20-year-old man has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making child pornography available.
