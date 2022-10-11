iHeartRadio

Brantford police charge 3 people with assault after woman taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries


(David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)

Brantford police have charged three people with aggravated assault after a woman was found unconscious Thursday afternoon.

In a media release, police said officers responded to a home on Fifth Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for a reported assault.

EMS told police the 24-year-old woman was found unconscious after allegedly being assaulted the night before and was transported to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Brantford police arrived on scene and arrested three people.

A 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man are each now charged with aggravated assault causing bodily harm.

Police said the victim and the suspects knew each other and there is no risk to public safety.

12