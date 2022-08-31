Brantford police charge 34-year-old man with first-degree murder
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Hannah Schmidt
Brantford police have charged Joseph Cunningham Davis, 34, of Brantford, with first-degree murder.
The charge comes as a result of the ongoing investigation into the homicide of Peter Pottruff.
Detectives interviewed several individuals, but believe there may be additional individuals who could have witnessed the incident or have more information, said police in a media release.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
Police are asking anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Allan of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 ext. 2266.
