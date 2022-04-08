Brantford police charge two more in ongoing child pornography investigation

Two men are facing child pornography charges as part of a project being run by Brantford Police Service.

On Mar. 10, police charged a 22-year-old man with possession of child pornography as well as failing to comply.

At the time, police said they expected more people to be charged as they continued to examine seized electronic devices.

On Thursday, police announced that they have arrested an additional Brantford man and one from Etobicoke as part of Project Dilemma.

The project was launched in October of last year and aims to address “the increasing concern of social media platforms such as Snapchat, Instagram, Twitter, etc., being utilized to distribute and possess child pornography images.”

Brantford police say the suspects used social media accounts to send images and videos of children to others.

Police credit Project Dilemma for five separate search warrants and charges in 2022, as well as 22 court orders and the seizure of 48 electronic devices.

Investigators believe more people will be arrested and charged as they continue to examine the electronic devices that have been seized.