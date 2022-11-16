Brantford police concerned for safety of missing 14-year-old

Brantford police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old girl.

Kimya Evan-Morgan was last seen by her family on Tuesday evening. She is known to frequent the Mississauga and Brampton area and sometimes goes by Mya Evans-Morgan.

Police say there are concerns for her safety.

Evans-Morgan is described as brown-skinned, around five feet, two inches tall, with brown eyes and brown/black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black, puffy coat, with white and burgundy Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Ryan Groen of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2206. Anonymous information can be provided to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.