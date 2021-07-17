Brantford police continue search for 31-year-old man recently released from prison

Brantford police say the search continues for Chad Wray-McCombs, 31, as of Monday.

An arrest warrant was issued on Saturday for Wray-McCombs, days after he was released from a Toronto prison.

On Thursday, police say Wray-McCombs was released from the Toronto Detention Centre with the stipulation he wears an ankle-mounted monitoring device.

Wray-McCombs is facing criminal charges in connection with a 2019 shooting in Brantford.

On Friday around 12:30 p.m., officials say the ankle bracelet was set off. Police say they were contacted and advised the bracelet had been tampered with.

According to a release, police used the bracelet's GPS to locate the ankle monitor at an address in Brantford where observed visible damage to it.

Police were unable to locate Wray-McCombs.

An arrest warranted has been issued for both existing charges and charges relating to Friday’s incident.

Police are advising the public not to approach the suspect if located. Anyone with information is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers.