Brantford police continue search for 31-year-old man recently released from prison
Brantford police say the search continues for Chad Wray-McCombs, 31, as of Monday.
An arrest warrant was issued on Saturday for Wray-McCombs, days after he was released from a Toronto prison.
On Thursday, police say Wray-McCombs was released from the Toronto Detention Centre with the stipulation he wears an ankle-mounted monitoring device.
Wray-McCombs is facing criminal charges in connection with a 2019 shooting in Brantford.
On Friday around 12:30 p.m., officials say the ankle bracelet was set off. Police say they were contacted and advised the bracelet had been tampered with.
According to a release, police used the bracelet's GPS to locate the ankle monitor at an address in Brantford where observed visible damage to it.
Police were unable to locate Wray-McCombs.
An arrest warranted has been issued for both existing charges and charges relating to Friday’s incident.
Police are advising the public not to approach the suspect if located. Anyone with information is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers.
-
Manitoba to give update on COVID-19 casesThe Manitoba government is scheduled to give an update on the province’s COVID-19 cases on Monday.
-
1 dead in Anthony Henday crash: policeA driver thrown from their vehicle in a crash on Anthony Henday Drive early Monday morning died at the scene, officials say.
-
Irish gymnast jumps on Olympic Village cardboard bed to debunk 'anti-sex fake news'Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan jumped on his bed in the Olympic Village to debunk a theory that cardboard bed frames were installed for 'anti-sex' purposes.
-
Australia deports far-right commentator Hopkins for quarantine boastFar-right British commentator Katie Hopkins was deported from Australia after she boasted on social media that she planned to breach the country's quarantine rules.
-
Online campaigns may be just be as important in the social media era, as possible election nears.Speculation about a federal election is growing as Canada’s federal leaders hold campaign style events across the country.
-
Miranda Ayim, Nathan Hirayama named Canada's flag-bearers for Tokyo Olympics opening ceremonyWomen's basketball player Miranda Ayim and men's rugby sevens player Nathan Hirayama have been named Canada's flag-bearers for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.
-
-
London, Ont. native Miranda Ayim named co-flag bearer for Canada at Tokyo OlympicsChatham, Ont. born and current London, Ont. native Miranda Ayim will be one of Team Canada’s flag bearers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony.
-
Ontario Court of Appeal to release decision in case of cop convicted of assaulting Dafonte MillerThe Ontario Court of Appeal will release its decision today on whether to uphold the conviction of Const. Michael Theriault, the off-duty Toronto police officer convicted of assaulting Dafonte Miller in an attack that left the young man blind in one eye.