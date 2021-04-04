Brantford police hand out multiple charges following large gatherings, anti-lockdown protest

Police in Branford have confirmed multiple charges have been laid following two large gatherings in the city.

On Saturday, BPS tweeted they were aware of a large gathering planned for the afternoon in the area of Henry Street and Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

They advised the public to not congregate, avoid the area, and expect traffic delays.

Pictures of a large anti-lockdown protest in Brantford were circulating on social media throughout the day.

Later that day, police announced that multiple charges have been laid for failing to comply with an order.

Police say they recognize the right to protest, but that gatherings of more than five people are currently not allowed under provincial orders.