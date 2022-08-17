Brantford police have concerns about safety of missing female
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
The Brantford Police Service is asking the public for information in helping locate missing 31-year-old Charmaine Ashworth.
Police said Ashworth is also known to go by the alias of Anthyna Steward.
Brantford police have concerns for Ashworth’s safety and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information, which may help to confirm her location and well-being.
Ashworth is known to reside in the City of Toronto and the City of Brantford, according to Police.
Ashworth is described as a five-foot-one, white female who weighs approximately 170 pounds with short pink hair and wears glasses.
-
WestJet app data breach reveals other people's personal informationWestJet says it's investigating a technical glitch on its app that allowed users to see other people's profiles.
-
Majority of people with Omicron don't know they have it: studyA new study has found that more than half of people infected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 were unaware they had it.
-
Homicide unit investigating death in central Edmonton: EPSEdmonton Police are investigating the death of a man in central Edmonton
-
Sweden and Finland join Canada in world junior hockey semifinalsEmil Andrae broke a tie midway through the third period and Sweden beat Latvia 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the world junior hockey semifinals.
-
Canada sends Switzerland home, moves on to world junior semisLogan Stankoven had two goals and an assist and Canada beat Switzerland 6-3 on Wednesday night in the world junior hockey quarterfinals.
-
Veterans Association Food Bank raffles trappers cabin to save livesIt's a fully insulated three by four metre cabin and they'll deliver it to the winner anywhere in the province - but the shelter and safety the little trappers shack provides goes far beyond its four walls.
-
Junction East project received new federal fundingA funding announcement from the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), on Wednesday, was aimed at cutting pollution and designing efficient local infrastructure. (Supplied)
-
BC Liberal leader distances himself, the party from MLA under fire for 'climate denial'The BC Liberal leader is disavowing a party MLA for a post on social media denying that carbon dioxide is driving human-caused climate change.
-
Do you recognize this man? Abbotsford police release sketch of attempted child abduction suspectSuspect sketch released in Abbotsford attempted child abduction