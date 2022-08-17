Brantford police have concerns about safety of missing female

The Brantford Police Service is asking the public for information in helping locate missing 31-year-old Charmaine Ashworth.

Police said Ashworth is also known to go by the alias of Anthyna Steward.

Brantford police have concerns for Ashworth’s safety and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have information, which may help to confirm her location and well-being.

Ashworth is known to reside in the City of Toronto and the City of Brantford, according to Police.

Ashworth is described as a five-foot-one, white female who weighs approximately 170 pounds with short pink hair and wears glasses.