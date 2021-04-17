Brantford police investigating fatal shooting

A fatal shooting incident is under investigation by Brantford police.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. on Saturday to the area of Alfred and Wellington Streets.

They say a male was found dead in a residence with gunshot wounds.

A homicide investigation is underway. Police say they expected to be on the scene for the rest of the day and ask the public to avoid the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything relating to the shooting is asked to contact Brantford Police Service.

This is the second shooting incident in the city in the past three days.

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old man died from gunshot wounds. Police have not specified that the two shootings are related.