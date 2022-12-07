Brantford police investigating homicide after assault victim dies

Detectives with the Brantford Police Service are now investigating a homicide after an 68-year-old man died from injuries inflicted during an assault.

Police said the man was assaulted at a Market Street residence on Sunday.

He was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since died.

On Tuesday, police charged a 35-year-old Brantford man with attempted murder in connection to the assault.

Police say he’s also charged in a second assault, which they say officers were called to around 9:30 a.m. Sunday – just an hour after they responded to the first one.

In the second incident, which happened at a Morton Street home, a 25-year-old man was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.