Police in Brantford area investigating a billboard they describe as "offensive."

The billboard has an image of Hitler and Justin Trudeau giving a Nazi salute.

Photos on social media show that it's a mobile billboard attached to a trailer pulled by a truck.

Police confirmed Wednesday they received a report about the billboard earlier this week, saying it was seen Monday in the area of Colborne and Alfred Streets, but was gone by the time officers arrived.

The City of Brantford said bylaw officers received a report about the billboard on Tuesday, but it had been moved when they went to the scene.

Along with the images, the billboard says "Trudeau for treason."

Brantford police said it's concerning because of its offensive and divisive nature.

Dave Sanderson, a Brantford resident, said he saw it a couple of days ago in a parking lot off King George Road.

"At first I had to do a double take, because I thought for sure it was a joke or some kind of prank," he said. "But then when I saw it said 'Trudeau for treason' and the picture of Hitler on it, it was pretty disturbing."

Ward 5 Coun. Joshua Wall said he's received numerous complaints from his constituents and he's asked police to investigate.

He said he's taking the concerns seriously and it should be addressed as soon as possible.