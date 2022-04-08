Brantford Police investigating reportedly stolen vehicles in Mohawk Lake
An investigation into reportedly stolen vehicles underwater in Brantford's Mohawk Lake in underway.
On Friday afternoon, the Brantford Police Service tweeted that they were working with an OPP Dive Team to recover submerged vehicles which were believed to be stolen.
They said that work would last several hours.
Drivers were warned that Greenwich Street and Mohawk Road could be closed.
On Saturday, a viewer shared images with CTV News of vehicles being pulled from the water.
Traffic Advisory: OPP Dive Team are assisting BPS in the recovery of believed stolen vehicles submerged in Mohawk Lake. Police will to be in the area for several hrs to recover vehicles. Greenwich St & Mohawk Rd may be closed. BPS would like to thank residents for their patience pic.twitter.com/l4zNd6717E— Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) April 8, 2022
-
Calgary Stampede First Nations princess to be crownedThe Calgary Stampede will be selecting this year's First Nations princess from three finalists at a ceremony scheduled for Sunday afternoon.
-
Manitoba Tory government signals looser purse strings, health money coming in budgetManitoba's Progressive Conservative government, trailing in opinion polls with an election set for next year, is signalling that its upcoming budget will pump more money into health care and offer some sort of protection against rising inflation.
-
Road work ahead: Calgary lays out construction projects on the go this yearWith more than $140 million in infrastructure investment scheduled for the construction season in Calgary this year, officials say the city is moving ahead with projects to improve movement on roads and access to many communities and businesses.
-
One person taken to hospital and cat rescued after apartment fire in London, Ont.One person was taken to hospital following an apartment building fire early Sunday morning.
-
One person dead following two-vehicle collision in Wasaga BeachOne person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach late Saturday night.
-
Ford announces $75M for Northlander train revivalOntario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney are making an announcement in Timmins on Sunday at 1 p.m.
-
Suspect reportedly breaks into Waterloo car dealership, cannabis store, fast food restaurantRegional police are looking for a suspect they say broke into a car dealership, cannabis store, and fast food restaurant all in one night.
-
Fatal Hwy. 401 crash in Puslinch, Ont. under investigationA driver involved in a crash on Hwy. 401 in Puslinch, Ont. has died.
-
Summerlicious to return to Toronto in AugustAfter a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Summerlicious is returning to Toronto in August.