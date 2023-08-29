Brantford police investigating suspicious incidents, seek to identify suspect

Brantford police are trying to identify a man who allegedly approached young people in a parking lot.

Police say officers responded to three separate calls between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday, all located at 300 King George Road where the same man and vehicle are believed to be involved in each incident.

The suspect is described as a white male, 40 to 50 years old, with a large muscular build. He is described as having long brown/grey hair tied in a ponytail and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and shorts.

The suspect left the scene in a dark blue pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram.

Police are requesting that anyone near the location review any video surveillance or dash cam footage they may have.

Anonymous tips can be provided to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477, 1-800-222-8477, or online.