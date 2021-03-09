As many as 20 police vehicles lined a residential street in Barrie as part of a multi-jurisdictional operation on Tuesday morning.

The investigation spanned across several southwestern Ontario communities including Brantford, Brant County, London and Ancaster.

Police in Brantford confirmed they were at addresses on King George Road and Charing Cross Street in relation to this investigation.

Officials are not providing many details regarding what the investigation is about, only saying that "significant enforcement action" had been taken and that more details would be provided in the coming days.

"We want to assure residents in all affected locations that appropriate safety measures have been taken," the OPP said in a statement to CTV News.

"There is no threat to public safety."

Please be advised BPS is involved in an ongoing joint investigation as outlined by the OPP in the brief video statement below. https://t.co/NVWwwH43fz

Some residents said they heard a loud bang at around 5 a.m. Officers then reportedly used a megaphone demanding people inside a residence to come outside.

Officers reportedly ordered those in neighbouring homes to stay inside.