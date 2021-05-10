Brantford police lay charges in two April homicides

Brantford police have laid charges in a pair of homicides that happened within days of each other last month.

Elijah Marfoh, 18, of Brantford, has been arrested in connection with the homicide of 19-year-old Nebiyu Myers.

Marfoh is charged with first-degree murder, along with several firearm offences and breaching a court order.

On April 17, Myers was found with gunshot wounds inside a residence near Alfred and Wellington streets. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It happened across the road, it was terribly shocking," said Brantford resident Mohammed Sayed. "You don't know if this is going to happen again. Are we safe? We're still worried about that."

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act has been arrested in connection with a separate homicide that occurred April 14.

Brantford man Isaiah Castillo, 20, was found shot inside a residence on Diana Avenue.

"It's good to know they got them, but I think there's got to be more to it than catching them," said Brantford resident Sally Rowe. "What's the reason and cna we stop the reason of what's causing this?"

The unidentified youth has been charged with first-degree murder, a variety of firearm offences and breach of court orders.

“In regards to the investigation we do not believe that these were random acts of violence," Const. Shane Siebert said. "Investigators may have looked into the potential connection between the two cases but they were investigated separately.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but can't provide any further information because the cases are now before the courts.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Carmen Wong