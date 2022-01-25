Brantford police looking for girl who didn't come home after school
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Brantford police are searching for a nine-year-old girl who didn't come home after school on Tuesday.
Khia Marie Williams goes to Banbury School, according to a tweet from police.
She's described as 4'0" tall, with a regular build and braided hair. She was last seen wearing a pink coat and backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
The Brantford Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating missing Khia Marie Williams (9 yrs old) who has not returned home from school (Banbury School). Described as 4 feet, regular build, braided hair, wearing pink coat and a backpack. If observed, please call us. pic.twitter.com/yWFZQYs5Ig— Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) January 25, 2022
-
Winnipeg restaurant facing maximum penalty of $1 million for breaking health ordersOne Winnipeg restaurant is facing a maximum penalty of $1 million for violating public health orders.
-
Interior Fraser steelhead face extinction, warn B.C. fishing, conservation groupsFishery and conservation groups in British Columbia warn a unique species of ocean-going trout faces a “severe conservation crisis” and must be added to Canada's Species at Risk Act.
-
One person killed in Gatineau apartment fireEmergency crews responded to a fire in an apartment building on Rue St. Andre at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Concussions and kids: Study finds some physical activity safe 3 days laterA recent study from the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO) in Ottawa has found evidence to suggest it is safe for children to resume some physical activity 72 hours after a concussion.
-
Police say Sault-area suspect went on crime spree, now charged with 51 offencesA 30-year-old suspect wanted for a mini-crime spree that began in December has been charged with 51 offences, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
1,194 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask. as active cases continue to declineSaskatchewan reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with six more deaths, however active cases are down again.
-
Why are some shelves empty at Canadian supermarkets?While some Canadians are reporting empty shelves in grocery stores across the country, experts say this is due to ongoing supply chain issues that began at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, not because of the federal government's vaccine mandate for truckers.
-
Tkachuk to replace Batherson as Senators representative at NHL All Star WeekendBrady Tkachuk will represent the Ottawa Senators at the NHL All Star Game next month, after forward Drake Batherson is forced to miss the game due to injury.
-
Region of Waterloo confirms 4 new deaths related to COVID-19, hospitalizations dip to 144Officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with a dip in hospitalizations.