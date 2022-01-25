Brantford police looking for girl who didn't come home after school

Brantford police are searching for a nine-year-old girl who didn't come home after school on Tuesday.

Khia Marie Williams goes to Banbury School, according to a tweet from police.

She's described as 4'0" tall, with a regular build and braided hair. She was last seen wearing a pink coat and backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The Brantford Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating missing Khia Marie Williams (9 yrs old) who has not returned home from school (Banbury School). Described as 4 feet, regular build, braided hair, wearing pink coat and a backpack. If observed, please call us. pic.twitter.com/yWFZQYs5Ig