Brantford Police looking for suspect in hate-motivated incident

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly made racially-charged death threats towards a man in Brantford and damaged his bicycle.

Brantford police say it happened around 11 a.m. on Sunday near Brant’s Crossing Riverside Park. Police are investigating the incident as hate-motivated.

According to police, a man on a dirt bike was driving recklessly in the area when he got in an argument with another man.

The man on the on the dirt bike allegedly made racially-charged death threats toward the victim.

Before making his getaway, the alleged assailant employed his dirt bike to spin its back tire, launching rocks at the victim, police say. Although no physical injuries were reported as a result of this incident, the victim reports some damage done to their bicycle.

Law enforcement describe the suspect as a white man in his 20s, approximately 5’6” tall with a thin build. During the incident, he was seen wearing a red and white open visor style helmet. The suspect vehicle was described as a red dirt bike with a white fender panel.

The last known sighting of the dirt bike and suspect was on Icomm Drive in Brantford.

The Brantford Police are appealing to the public for any information that may help to identify the suspect. Those with information are asked to contact Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.