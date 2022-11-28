Brantford police looking to identify person of interest in fraud investigation

Brantford police are investigating a credit card fraud and have released images to help identify a person and vehicle of interest.

According to a news release, on Nov. 21, investigators with the Brantford Police Service (BPS) initiated an investigation into a stolen credit card which had been used fraudulently. Police said the card was used at retail locations in Toronto, Hamilton and Port Huron.

Anyone with information that could help identify the person or vehicle in the photos is being asked to contact BPS.