Brantford police looking to identify person of interest in fraud investigation
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Heather Senoran
Brantford police are investigating a credit card fraud and have released images to help identify a person and vehicle of interest.
According to a news release, on Nov. 21, investigators with the Brantford Police Service (BPS) initiated an investigation into a stolen credit card which had been used fraudulently. Police said the card was used at retail locations in Toronto, Hamilton and Port Huron.
Anyone with information that could help identify the person or vehicle in the photos is being asked to contact BPS.
-
Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheriesThe opening days for two of Canada's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries have been delayed because of bad weather.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 35-year-old man after standoff on Barr PlaceSaskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man following a standoff at a residence on Barr Place on Saturday.
-
High school students create murals to be displayed in BradfordBradford and District High School students are making a lasting impression on their town with oil painting and brushes.
-
-
Bus driver caught speeding and not wearing legally needed glasses near ReginaPolice near Regina caught a bus driver travelling well over the posted speed limit and not wearing their required glasses.
-
How you can help on Giving Tuesday in Windsor-EssexMillions of people around the world, including in Windsor-Essex, use the day after Cyber Monday to support their favourite charities for Giving Tuesday.
-
Windsor police charge four drivers with stunt driving during holiday RIDE programWindsor police issued more than 50 tickets during the service’s first RIDE program of the holiday season.
-
Gas leak forces evacuation of Northern College in TimminsNorthern College in Timmins is closed for the day as officials at the school are dealing with a gas leak.
-
Union Station opens outdoor ice rink for holiday seasonSkaters can now lace up and enjoy the view of the CN Tower at Union Station’s ice rink for the holiday season.