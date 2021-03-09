The Brantford Police Service is offering a $10,000 reward for any information on the death of a woman last March.

Shannon MacDougall was found dead inside a home on Mintern Avenue on March 11, 2020.

In a news release, police said they started investigating the circumstances of her death immediately and received additional information in June 2020 that allowed the investigation to move forward.

On Nov. 30, 2020, officials said they were investigating MacDougall's death as a homicide.

"Although Shannon is gone she has never been forgotten. Shannon was a mother to two children, a friend, a loved sister, and a daughter to a grieving mother. I believe there are people in the community that can help solve Shannon’s murder and I am asking them for their assistance," Det. Ryan Groen said in a news release.

Tips about MacDougall's death can be reported through the police service's tip line, or by emailing shannonmacdougall@police.brantford.on.ca.

"Shannon was one of a kind and she had a huge heart. She was always there for you when you needed her and reminded you constantly that her door was always open. She was a great mother, daughter and sister," a statement from MacDougall's family said in the news release. "She would literally pick us up anytime, any day just to hang out. She was like a best friend. Through all her struggles she remained strong and hopeful and always put her family first, including her children who she always wanted the best for. There is not enough words to describe the wonderful person she was and the way she lit up the room. There is no pain like the pain of losing a child. We think of her every day and we miss her every day."

Tips can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers.