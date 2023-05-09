Brantford police release suspect photos in high-end electronic thefts
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Police are looking for two men after a string of high-end electronic thefts in Brantford.
Police say the pair allegedly stole a large quantity of electronics including smart watches and cell phones from a business on Lynden Road on Wednesday April 26.
Investigators think the same suspects are responsible for three similar retail thefts in the city late last month.
-
Timmins youth, 16, charged with trafficking; Toronto suspect also chargedA 16-year-old suspect from Timmins was arrested May 6 and charged with drug trafficking.
-
Kurt Browning to perform his final Winnipeg 'Stars on Ice' showChampion figure skater Kurt Browning is set to take the ice for one of his final ‘Stars on Ice’ performances on Wednesday night in Winnipeg.
-
Two daycare employees charged with assault in Calgary, police sayTwo employees of a Calgary daycare have been charged with assault after parents found physical markings on their child and notified police.
-
View Royal fire chief frustrated after overdose call delays fire responseA Vancouver Island fire chief is frustrated after his crews where delayed in responding to an apartment fire because they were dispatched to an overdose call.
-
23-year-old who refused to do chores called 911 on mother after she shut off home's Wi-Fi signalA 23-year-old woman was asked to leave her mother’s house after calling 911 when she shut off the home’s Wi-Fi.
-
City re-opens 3 holes on Maple Ridge Golf CourseMaple Ridge Golf Course is reopening three holes on its 18-hole course that have been closed since last year.
-
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael ChongThe House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
-
Founders of failed Saskatoon real estate company face potential penalties, may have to pay investorsSaskatchewan's consumer watchdog is seeking to hold two Saskatoon women responsible for the collapse of their real estate company that left investors with millions of dollars in losses.
-
Former Burlington elementary school teacher charged in 1980s sexual assaultsA former teacher at an elementary school in Burlington has been arrested and charged with several counts of sexual assault in relation to a number of alleged incidents involving male students in the 1980s.