Brantford police release suspect photos in high-end electronic thefts


Brantford police have released these photos of two people they're trying to identify in connection to a string of high-end electronic thefts. (Submitted/Brantford Police Service)

Police are looking for two men after a string of high-end electronic thefts in Brantford.

Police say the pair allegedly stole a large quantity of electronics including smart watches and cell phones from a business on Lynden Road on Wednesday April 26.

Investigators think the same suspects are responsible for three similar retail thefts in the city late last month.

