Brantford police say three people died from suspected drug overdoses over the weekend.

In a news release, police say they believe the deaths were all related to drugs mixed with fentanyl.

A 37-year-old woman, a 60-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man died between Feb. 12 and 15, according to police.

Police say they want the public to be aware of the risks associated with drug use. Anyone who witnesses a suspected drug overdose should call 911 immediately and administer naloxone if it's available.