Brantford police searching for suspect information following report of assault
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Heather Senoran
Brantford police are looking for more information about three suspects they believe are connected to an assault over the weekend.
According to a news release, on Saturday just before noon, police received a report that three male suspects assaulted a male at a residence in the area of Mary Street and Murray Street.
“The victim sustained serious injuries as a result of the assault,” reads the release.
The male suspects ran away, heading east on Mary Street towards Brock Street.
Police released descriptions of the three suspects:
- Suspect 1 – Male, white, wearing a red shirt, black shorts, white shoes and carrying a red satchel
- Suspect 2 – Male, white, wearing all black clothing, carrying a black backpack
- Suspect 3 – Male, white, wearing a red shirt and dark coloured pants
The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information or anyone who lives close to the location of the incident, is asked to contact police at 519-756-7050 ext. 2863.
