Brantford Police searching Mohawk Lake for stolen vehicles

An underwater search for stolen cars is underway at Mohawk Lake.

On Friday afternoon, the Brantford Police Service tweeted that they were working with an OPP Dive Team to recover submerged vehicles which were believed to be stolen.

They said that work would last several hours.

Drivers were warned that Greenwich Street and Mohawk Road could be closed.

