Brantford police seek witnesses after fatal collision
The Brantford Police Service is looking for witnesses of a fatal collision on Sunday, July 9 near 22 Gladstone Avenue.
According to a news release from police, the crash happened around noon.
Police said a woman sustained serious injuries after being struck by a grey sport utility vehicle.
“She was taken to hospital and later succumbed to her injuries,” police said in the release.
Police said in an email that the woman was not a pedestrian but added that there was only one vehicle involved in the crash.
Any witnesses, or anyone with information, including dashcam or surveillance footage of the collision, is asked to contact police.
Did you witness a collision that occurred 12:00 pm, Sunday, July 9, in the area of Gladstone Avenue? Any witnesses, or anyone with information, dashcam or surveillance footage of the collision, are asked to contact Constable Kris REID 519-756-0113 ext 2881 https://t.co/yT3H3xDfR3 pic.twitter.com/nNxdWbjUxL— Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) July 12, 2023
