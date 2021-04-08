Brantford police seeking public’s help identifying assault suspect

Brantford police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in an assault investigation.

On Apr. 2 around 4:30 p.m., the suspect was reportedly in the area of Colborne Street and Park Ave. in Brantford with his dog. Police say the man got into a verbal argument with a female victim who was not known to him.

During the confrontation, he threw a cup of coffee at the victim and then punched the victim in the face several times.

The suspect is described as being a 30-35 year-old man, tall and average build, with dark short hair. He was wearing a denim jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service or Crime Stoppers.