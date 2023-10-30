Brantford police seeking witnesses of deadly collision

Brantford Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed a collision that occurred at around 7:10 p.m. Friday in the area of West Street and Burnley Avenue.

Police say a male was hit by a vehicle. They were transported to hospital, where they succumbed to injuries.

Police say the driver remained on scene.

This investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses or anyone with information, including dashcam or surveillance footage of the collision, are asked to contact police at 519-756-0113 ext. 2820.