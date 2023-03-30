Brantford police seize $113,000 in illicit drugs, man charged

A drug trafficking investigation has led to a man being charged, and more than $100,000 worth of illicit drugs being seized by Brantford police’s Tactical Intelligence Generated Enforcement and Response (TIGER) Unit.

Search warrants were obtained and executed at addresses on Coachwood Drive, Colborne Street and a motor vehicle in the City of Brantford, according to police.

Police said the following items were located and seized:

Approximately 536 grams of suspected methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $80,370

Approximately 70 grams of suspected fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $27,840

Approximately 51 grams of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $5,140

The total estimated street value of the illicit substance seized is $113,350.

Randy Allen, 57, from Brantford was arrested and charged with the several offences including possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine and driving while disqualified.