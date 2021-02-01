Police in Brantford seized about $5,000-worth of fentanyl as part of a drug investigation late last week.

According to a news release, officers arrested a 21-year-old man as part of the investigation on Jan. 28.

They made the arrest on Colborne Street near Charlotte Street, officials said.

Officers also seized just under 20 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $5,170. They also seized cash in the process.

The accused, who police didn't identify publicly, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about drug-related activity in Brantford is asked to contact police.