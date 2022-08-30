Brantford police seize over $149,000 in Fentanyl

Members of the Brantford Police Service have arrested a 42-year-old man from Brantford after completing a firearm and drug investigation Monday.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at a Mintern Avenue location.

Following the search, officers seized:

Cell phones

Quantity of Canadian currency

Replica Glock firearm

Approximately 373.5 grams of suspected Fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $149,000

Digital scale

Hydraulic drug press

The 42-year-old man is charged with the following: