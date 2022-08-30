iHeartRadio

Brantford police seize over $149,000 in Fentanyl

The Brantford police T.I.G.E.R unit seized $149,000 in Fentanyl at a Mintern Avenue location.

Members of the Brantford Police Service have arrested a 42-year-old man from Brantford after completing a firearm and drug investigation Monday.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at a Mintern Avenue location.

Following the search, officers seized:

  • Cell phones
  • Quantity of Canadian currency
  • Replica Glock firearm
  • Approximately 373.5 grams of suspected Fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $149,000
  • Digital scale
  • Hydraulic drug press

The 42-year-old man is charged with the following:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
  • Failure to comply with judicial release order, contrary to the Criminal Code
