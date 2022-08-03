Brantford Police Service searching for missing 13-year-old girl

The Brantford Police Service is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Heaven Budnaruk was last seen in Brantford on Aug. 2, at approximately 9:30 p.m. wearing a pink traditional South Asian dress, according to police.

Budnaruk is described as female, white, 4-foot-9, 110 pounds, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brantford Police Service major crime unit at 519-756-7050.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/

