Brantford Police Service searching for missing 13-year-old girl
The Brantford Police Service is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.
Heaven Budnaruk was last seen in Brantford on Aug. 2, at approximately 9:30 p.m. wearing a pink traditional South Asian dress, according to police.
Budnaruk is described as female, white, 4-foot-9, 110 pounds, with long blonde hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Brantford Police Service major crime unit at 519-756-7050.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.
Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/
MISSING: 13y/o Heaven BUDNARUK. Last seen in Brantford on Aug 2, at approx. 9:30 p.m. wearing a pink traditional South Asian dress. Description: female, Caucasian, 4’9” 110 lbs blonde hair, blue eyes.
Please call BPS at 519-756-7050 with any information.https://t.co/xk106p05Fq pic.twitter.com/4GA8IzfwJH
-
Woman splashed with coffee, punched in face at McDonald's in VancouverPolice are investigating after a woman was allegedly punched in the face inside a McDonald's in Vancouver's West End.
-
Day one of Canoe ’22 sees thousands of spectators in Dartmouth, N.S., despite heat warningsThousands of people lined Lake Banook in Dartmouth, N.S., during the first day of competition at ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships on Wednesday.
-
Average home sales price drops nearly 25 per cent over five months in Windsor-EssexThe average prices at which houses have sold in Windsor-Essex has declined by about 25 per cent over the past five months, according to new data from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
-
'Size of grapefruits': Vancouver Island mayor caught in extreme Alberta hailstormA family road trip through Alberta took a dramatic turn for the mayor of Courtenay, B.C.
-
Less than 4 per cent of B.C. kids under 5 booked for COVID-19 vaccineJust a fraction of B.C. parents have registered their children under five to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.
-
Queen's Platinum Jubilee Award pins handed out in North BayThe award is named after Queen Elizabeth and this year's pin recognizes her 70 years of service.
-
City of Calgary services temporarily moving to Central Library and Whitehorn Multi-Service CentreThe Municipal Building will reopen Monday, August 8, after a man set several fires there early Tuesday.
-
Extreme heat trumps COVID-19 concerns as hot summer continuesAs temperatures across the region increase, a “Summer Emergency Preparedness” task team was created in Chatham-Kent. At the request of the Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team, a new task force was created to bring health and social sector agencies together for a more coordinated approach to handling extreme heat.
-
Franco-Ontarians can finally have their proper spelling on health cardsThe Ontario Government announced Wednesday that French accents will finally be available on health cards for the francophone community.