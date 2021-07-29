Brantford police warn of new drug circulating in the community
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Brantford police have issued a warning about a new drug they say was found circulating in the community.
The drug, called benzodiazepine or Norfludiazepam, was "found in a mixture with fentanyl and cocaine," according to police.
Officials said the drug could "represent a significant threat" to anyone who doesn't know they're taking it, and could also be dangerous for people handling it without proper health and safety precautions.
Police urge people to call 911 if they or someone they know may be experiencing an overdose. They also recommend administering naloxone if it's available.
